Zoomlion Donates Ultra-Morden Cleaning Equipment To Enhance Homowo Clean-up Initiative

In support of the Homowo Clean-up exercise currently underway in Accra, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has made a significant contribution to ensure the initiative’s success.

The company has donated a fleet of ultra modern pick-ups, waste management logistics, motorbikes, wheelbarrows, long brooms, gloves, shovels, and other essential equipment.

The donation highlights Zoomlion, a member of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), commitment to promoting cleanliness and sanitation in the country, demonstrating its dedication to supporting a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

The Homowo clean-up campaign, which kick starts on July 2 – August 2, 2024, aims to bring together community members and stakeholders to promote cleanliness and foster a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

At a ceremony in Accra on Monday, July 1, the Managing Director of the JGC, Dr. Beatrice Amponsah presented the items on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Honourable Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.

She reaffirmed Zoomlion’s commitment to promoting a clean and healthy environment, aligning with its core mission.

“At Zoomlion, our main aim is to ensure a clean and healthy environment, which is our hallmark. We are very proud to be part of this significant occasion, partnering with the RCC to present items that will ensure the smooth running of the exercise,” she said.

Dr. Beatrice Amponsah emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining sanitation and announced awards for the cleanest clans to foster a competitive spirit.

She also acknowledged the challenges faced, particularly with individual attitudes, and highlighted the involvement of traditional authorities to ensure a lasting impact.

“We have faced challenges, particularly with the attitudinal actions of our people. Despite our continuous efforts, individual behaviours often hinder progress. That’s why we decided to involve our chiefs, who are in charge of home affairs, to make the initiative more effective,” she underscored.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Titus-Glover received the items on behalf of the President, Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Ga Chiefs, and Ga Traditional Council (GTC), led by His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

He expressed gratitude for Zoomlion’s support and urged everyone to help keep Accra clean, aiming to make it the cleanest city in West Africa.

Mr. Titus-Glover stated that the exercise, involving various stakeholders, will help address improper waste disposal and transportation, generating approximately 800-1,000 metric tons of refuse daily in Accra.

He went on to explain that the campaign will also seek to sustain the environment, with environmental health officers ensuring sensitisation and enforcing regulations.

“Environmental Health Officers will visit various houses to ensure sensitisation goes well, and anyone who violates any environmental regulations will be charged and sanctioned,” he warned.

The Regional Minister urged the media to serve as advocates for the initiative’s success, using their platforms to promote awareness and support for the clean-up exercise.

“I also plead with the media to be advocates for this exercise, helping to educate the public on the importance of keeping the environment clean,” he appealed.

