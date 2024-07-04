The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has donated a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G).

The vehicle is intended to assist the VCTU-G Secretariat in its operational and administrative duties.

The presentation was made by Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Director-General of the GTEC, in a short ceremony at the premises of the GTEC in Oponglo, Legon, Accra.

“On behalf of the Governing Board, the Management, and the Staff of GTEC, I present this Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to the Secretariat of the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana”, said, Professor Jinapor.

The vehicle was received by Prof. Elias N.K.K. Sowley, the Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University and Chairman of VCTU-G, together with Mr Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi, the Executive Secretary to the VCTU-G.

“On behalf of the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities and their respective managements, I want to say thank you very much to the DG of GTEC and his team for making this presentation. It is going to facilitate the work of the Secretariat. We are very grateful and look forward to a fruitful working relationship”, Prof. Sowley, Chairman, VCTU-G.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Mr. Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi, said “The VCTU-G views this generous support as a reinforcement of our mutual dedication to advancing technical education through collaboration. With continued support from the government and other donors, as exemplified by GTEC’s contribution today, Technical Universities can strategically focus on key areas such as competency-based training and development, research, capacity building, and more”.

