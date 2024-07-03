The Interior Ministry has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The curfew renewal which took effect from Tuesday, July 2, 2024, starts from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.

In a statement, the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey called on chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on the carrying of arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.

Any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

