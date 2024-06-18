The Muslim community in Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region said they facing challenges due to the curfew hours imposed by the government in response to the recent security threats in the area.

The curfew, which restricts movement from 6:pm to 6:am hours of the day, has had a significant impact on the community’s ability to perform their daily prayers and other religious activities.

Speaking to Adom news at this year’s Eid al-Adha celebration in Nkwanta South, the Municipal Chief Imam, Shiehk Amara Ture expressed frustration over the restrictions, which have disrupted their normal routines and made it difficult for them to observe their religious obligations.

According to him, many mosques in the area have had to adjust their prayer schedules to accommodate the curfew hours, leading to a decrease in attendance and participation in religious activities.

Also, Sheikh Amara said, the curfew has also had a negative impact on the community’s social and economic activities.

He said that many businesses in zongos are forced to close early or operate at reduced hours, leading to financial losses and economic hardship.

The Chief Iman, therefore called on the government to reconsider the curfew hours and work with local authorities to find a solution that allows the Muslim community to practice their religion and carry out their daily activities without unnecessary restrictions.

Some Muslims emphasized the importance of religious freedom and the need for the government to respect the rights of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

They said as the community of Nkwanta South continues to navigate the challenges posed by the curfew, they remain hopeful that a resolution will be reached that will allow them to practice their faith and live their lives without unnecessary limitations.

Meanwhile, the Member of Pariament for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini urged residents to continue engaging in dialogue to ensure lasting peace.

He noted that, the peace in the Municipality can only be guaranteed if residents continue to accord one another respect.