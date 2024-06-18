Asante Kotoko has announced the departure of ten players following the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Among the notable exits are goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and striker George Mfegue.

Isaac Oppong, who made a strong impression in his debut season, has also been released.

The full list of departing players, along with the club’s statement, is as follows:

Asante Kotoko has mutually parted ways with the following players:

Kalo Ouattara Nicholas Osei Bonsu Isaac Oppong Augustine Agyapong Nicholas Mensah John Tedeku Sherif Mohammed (Defender) George Mfegue Serge Eric Zeze Danlad Ibrahim Moise Pouaty

The club expressed its gratitude for their contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

Asante Kotoko finished the season in 6th place with 49 points.