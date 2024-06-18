Asante Kotoko has announced the departure of ten players following the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.
Among the notable exits are goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and striker George Mfegue.
Isaac Oppong, who made a strong impression in his debut season, has also been released.
The full list of departing players, along with the club’s statement, is as follows:
Asante Kotoko has mutually parted ways with the following players:
- Kalo Ouattara
- Nicholas Osei Bonsu
- Isaac Oppong
- Augustine Agyapong
- Nicholas Mensah
- John Tedeku
- Sherif Mohammed (Defender)
- George Mfegue
- Serge Eric Zeze
- Danlad Ibrahim
- Moise Pouaty
The club expressed its gratitude for their contributions and wishes them success in their future endeavours.
Asante Kotoko finished the season in 6th place with 49 points.