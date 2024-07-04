The Asafoatsemei, traditional warriors of the Ga Chiefs in the Greater Accra Region, have been urged to use their influence to keep Accra clean and healthy rather than intimidating market women and traders.

The Director of Operations at the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), Gilbert Nartey, made this call at a two-day training workshop on waste management and sanitation at Aburi, Eastern Region on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The workshop, organised by Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Ga Traditional Council (GTC), brought together 300 participants, including Asafoatsemei male warriors), Asafoanyeme (female warriors), and Asafo (warrior) groups.

The event aimed at building the capacities of the participants to take an active role in maintaining the city’s cleanliness, particularly during the exercise.

The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has established a special task force comprising traditional warriors (Asafoatsemei) and environmental health officers to enforce sanitation bylaws and ensure compliance during the Homowo Clean-up Exercise, scheduled from July 2 to August 2, 2024.

Mr Nartey stressed the importance of educating non-Ga natives in Accra on Ga traditions and warned against street selling in the central business district.

He praised Zoomlion for their ongoing partnership with GARCC, which has been instrumental in keeping Accra clean and hygienic.

Major. G.G. Klu Amedeka of the Ghana Armed Forces Technical Assistant Team on Sanitation intimated that “As Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyeme, your participation is crucial for the success of this initiative. Your power is rooted in tradition, and we urge you to leverage it to keep Accra clean and healthy.”

He, however, cautioned them against abusing their powers and encouraged them to build good relationships with churches, mosques, and community members to garner support for the sanitation efforts.

“It is an opportunity for you to gain much respect from your community people, market women, business owners and traders,” he noted.

Major Ameredeka entreated them to conduct regular inspections of their communities and write reports during the exercise. All the traditional areas will be provided with waste management tools to aid the training.

Earlier, Ms Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, appealed to the warriors to exercise courtesy and reduce insults, especially when dealing with market women and traders.

She reiterated Zoomlion’s commitment to supporting sanitation efforts in the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

“I am appealing to you to conduct yourselves in such a manner that will reduce insults and earn the respect of the people,” she appealed.

She encouraged them to educate the citizens in Accra on the need to keep their environs clean.

