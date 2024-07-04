A significant event took place at Kpedze in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, when a group known as the Pro-Nkrumah Unity Movement, along with the Convention People’s Party (CPP), honoured Hans Kofi Boni, a former Volta Regional Minister under Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s government.

Hans Kofi Boni, recognised as the longest-serving Volta Regional Minister after Ghana’s independence in 1957, also served as the first Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ho West Constituency in the 1970s.

He holds the distinction of being the only surviving member of Dr Nkrumah’s cabinet from the Volta Region.

The delegation, led by Ing. Explo Nani-Kofi, spent time with the esteemed former minister, reminiscing and singing praises in honour of Dr Kwame Nkrumah. “Nkrumah never dies; he forever lives,” they sang, celebrating the enduring legacy of Ghana’s first president.

“We see this as necessary because today [July 1] is Republic Day. He (Hans Kofi Boni) is the only member of Kwame Nkrumah’s cabinet still alive, so we see him as the only representative of Dr Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana right now. We decided to come here as a way of marking Republic Day,” explained Explo Nani-Kofi.

Hans Kofi Boni’s political journey began with his appointment as Commissioner for the Volta Region by Dr Kwame Nkrumah. He subsequently became the first MP for the Ho West Constituency and later served as the Minister for Food and Nutrition until the CPP government was overthrown in 1966.

His political career continued under President Hilla Limann, who appointed him as a presidential adviser, and he eventually became the national vice chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

At 96 years old, Hans Kofi Boni remains a vibrant figure with nine children and a vision to rekindle the ideals of the late Dr Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

Reawakening CPP and Nkrumah’s vision

Explo Nani-Kofi emphasised the Pro-Nkrumah Unity Movement’s mission to revive the CPP and rejuvenate the spirit of Nkrumah’s followers. “Nkrumah’s vision and principles are unmatched throughout Africa. The only way forward for Africa is the resurrection of Kwame Nkrumah’s legacies. Without Nkrumah’s legacy, the African Union cannot hold,” he asserted.

Paul Nuwordu, the former Volta Regional CPP organiser, reflected on the profound impact of Dr Nkrumah, lamenting the 1966 overthrow. “The foundations that this man laid for this country, for Africa, and for black people not only in Ghana but across the continent and the diaspora were so great,” he said. “Those who overthrew this man still regret it today. We need to revisit all that he envisioned for this country and work to rebuild it.”

The gathering, which included Hans Kofi Boni, his family, and members of the CPP, also took the opportunity to extend condolences to the family of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s firstborn, Prof Francis Nkrumah, who recently passed away.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the continuing efforts to keep his vision alive in Ghana and across Africa.

