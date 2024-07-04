The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has reiterated it has not declared a nationwide strike over unpaid allowances.

According to the General Secretary, Nana Adu Gyamfi, the decision to strike was under consideration following proposals by some members.

However, the management of the National Service Scheme(NSS) has assured the allowances will hit their accounts by Friday, July 5, 2024.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Nana Gyamfi said NASPA will be compelled to advise itself and embark on the strike if NSS fails to honour its pledge.

“I will advice all personnel to report to work because we have not declared any strike,” he said.

A group calling itself Concerned National Service Scheme (NSS) Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG) on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, declared the strike over unpaid allowances.

They cited difficulties in paying for accommodation and utilities, transportation to various assignments, and basic sustenance at their workplaces as reasons for the strike.

CONSPAG indicated that, many personnel have resorted to borrowing money to cope with these financial burdens due to the non-payment of allowances.

But NASPA has dismissed the claims, stating CONSPAG is not a recognised body.

“NASPA is the only body and we will urge all personnel with concerns to come to us and not use any other means,” he advised.

NASPA has further urged calm among its members, assuring negotiations are far advanced to get all outstanding arrears settled.

