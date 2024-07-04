A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Sarpong has cautioned the party against reconciling with former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, a reconciliation for Mr Kyerematen to return to the NPP would be the worst thing to do.

Mr. Kyerematen resigned from the NPP in September 2023 after the Special Delegates Conference in August, where the presidential candidates were narrowed down to five.

He also announced his decision to contest the December election as an independent candidate and the formation of the Movement for Change.

Mr Kyerematen cited the intimidation of his supporters and the party being allegedly hijacked by a select few as his reasons for his resignation.

There have since been calls for NPP leadership to engage and if possible, bring Alan back because he is a great asset.

However, Mr Sarpong on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, indicated that, a reconciliation is not necessary.

“NPP will be better to go in opposition now than to bring Alan Kyeremanten back. If we had listened to Dan Rocha, we wouldn’t be in this situation now. I love Alan, I supported him and everybody knows.

He is a very nice gentleman and you cannot have anything against him but the decision he made is not good. We can’t have to reconcile because he has done it before,” he stated.

In Mr Sarpong’s view, the NPP is just like the Catholic Church which many broke away from but it is still existing and thriving.

“NPP will be strong, better and come out stronger than before after the election” he stressed.

