The Ghana Prisons Service has facilitated free surgical operations for 63 prison inmates from eight different prison facilities in the country.

The surgeries, which were conducted at the Nsawam Prison Hospital, included 32 hernia repairs, 14 lipomata, seven hydroceles, two fibroadenomas, three bullet pallets removals and five cystic body swellings.

It was facilitated in collaboration with the Chosen Hospital and the True Vine Charismatic Church International.

The 63 inmates, including females diagnosed with various surgical conditions were selected from the Ankaful Maximum Prison, Nsawam Female Prison, Osamkrom Camp Prison, Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Nsawam Camp Prison, James Camp Prison, Akuse and the Winneba Local Prison.

Surgeons

A team of qualified medical professionals comprised of five consultant surgeons, two licensed senior medical officers, three anesthetists and 20 allied health professionals embarked on the free surgical outreach at the Nsawam Prison Hospital, which is fully equipped with standard surgical machines.

“Access to adequate health care is a fundamental right, and this intervention ensures that inmates receive timely and quality medical care,” the Medical Superintendent at the Prison Hospital, Supt Dr L.K. Acheampong, stated.

Intervention

The intervention, according to the Prisons Service, was part of a broader reform effort to improve prison conditions and uphold the health and well-being of inmates.

Patients were given a standard aseptic care, ensuring all Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols without compromise.

All the inmates are currently on admission to the Nsawam Prison Hospital ward, where they are receiving post-operative care.

