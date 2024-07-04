International Widow’s Day commemorated with health and nutrition programmes in Tegbi

This year’s International Widow’s Day was commemorated at Tegbi in the Volta Region drawing over 80 widows to a series of events to celebrate and support them.

Organised by Rest ‘O’ Nations (RON), a non-profit organisation led by Pastor Mrs Margaret Ami Gavor, the day featured free health screenings, nutrition education, and various activities.

Held at the church premises in Tegbi, the event offered medical screenings for blood sugar, blood pressure, non-communicable diseases, and breast cancer.

Those with minor infections received medication on-site, while more serious cases were referred to health centres for further testing and treatment. Additionally, the widows were educated on the benefits of good nutrition and regular exercise.

Pastor Gavor highlighted the significance of International Widow’s Day, established by the United Nations in 2011, to bring attention to the unique challenges faced by widows.

She emphasised the importance of supporting widows, who often face poverty and hardship due to a lack of education and employment opportunities.

“Gone are the days when widows were only over 80 years old. Now, we have widows as young as 20 in our communities, necessitating inclusive policies and practices” she stated.

Dr Gabriel Nkansah, a private medical practitioner from Aflao, stressed the importance of maintaining good health to redirect funds from treating illnesses to improving livelihoods.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the initiative, noting that it provided essential medical care and raised awareness of health conditions that many were previously unaware of.

RON’s efforts aim to empower widows by advocating for their rights and developing resources and policies to support them.

The event underscored the need for continued community support and comprehensive health care for widows.