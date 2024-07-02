The Member of Parliament(MP) for Agona East Constituency in the Central Region, Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr has called on Ghanaians to support prisoners since not all of them are guilty.

She said it is important for prisoners to be shown love because anybody can be in their position someday.

Madam Sawyerr said this when she organized a free health screening for 141 inmates and 271 Prison officers at Gomoa Osamkrom Camp Prisons in the Central Region.

The MP also fed all the inmates and donated 200 singlets, 50 plastic chairs, 50 Wellington boots, toiletries, and drinks to celebrate her birthday.

In an interview with Adom News, Madam Sawyerr revealed that majority of the inmates are from poor families and could not afford the services of a lawyer.

She pledged to lobby for amnesty for majority of them when National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama wins the December 7 election.

For er part Irene Mensah, Public Health Nurse at Agona East Constituency said a lot of communicable diseases were detected during the screening.

She therefore called on government to expand the facility to help the inmates.

Also, Welfare Officer at Gomoa Osamkrom Prisons, ASP Patience Hommey commended the MP for coming to their aid.

He also called on all Ghanaians to support them with farm inputs to increase their yields.

