An Accra High Court has given an order for the 2nd accused person in the ongoing trial of two teenagers accused of the murder of an 11-year-old at Kasoa Millennium City, to be kept at the Nsawam prison for the rest of the trial.

This follows allegations by investigators that he has been fighting other inmates in police cells.

The 2nd accused has so far been moved by investigators from one Police station to another due to the allegation of instigating fights in the four police cells he has been taken to due to his character.

The Senior State Attorney, Nana Adoma Osei in her submission to the court on Monday said, the Osu Police Station had requested that the accused should not be brought back to the station.

“Our prayer this morning is that he should be remanded into prison custody and a warrant issued so that the prison officers would be responsible for bringing him to court as and when the need arises”.

When the sitting judge asked what kind of problems he had been causing in the cells, the Prosecution said they were not informed about the specific problems.

The investigator then intervened and explained to the court that, “apparently he (the 2nd accused person) has been moved from Ministry Police Station to Cantonments Police Station. We took him to Nima and now to Osu Police Station. As for Osu and Cantonments, the investigation officers told us that he has been fighting with the inmates”.

But the 18-year-old accused has denied the allegations of fighting his cellmates.

He told that court, “At the Nima Police Station, the officers alleged that they had information that some of the inmates had planned to escape jail, and due to this particular information, I have been moved from Nima to Striking Force”.

He further contended that because of the rumours about a potential prison escape, the station officer authorised the transfer of all ten inmates to other police stations in the national capital.

After engaging the accused person, the trial judge made an order for the 2nd accused person to be kept at the Nsawam prison.

“In view of the intimation from Counsel of the Republic, an order is hereby made for you to be sent to prison. So you will realise that you were in Heaven”.

Earlier, the lawyer for the accused persons had pleaded with the court to caution the alleged ‘troublemaker’ and keep him in the police cells.

However, the court could not move any further on the case because of the ongoing strike by jurors.

The industrial action has so far frustrated justice delivery for the family of the murdered 11-year-old and other high-profile cases including the JB Danquah murder trial, and the Adams Mahama murder case in which Gregory Afoko is standing trial.

The case was subsequently adjourned to July 8, 2024.

