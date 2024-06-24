The annual Kurubi Festival, a significant cultural celebration for the people of Banda, showcased vibrant traditions and stunning scenes this year in Wenchi, Bono Region.

The festival was a vibrant display of the rich culture of the Banda people, featuring traditional dress and staple foods.

One of the standout moments was when women mounted a wooden platform to demonstrate their faithfulness, a tradition that allows single men to choose their partners.

The Banda Kurubi Festival, known for its cultural significance, also serves as a platform to promote social values and community cohesion.

The Chairman of the Festival and Culture for the Banda National Heritage Council, Mr. Ahmed Banda, known as Bannex, used the occasion to emphasize the importance of education in ensuring a brighter future for the youth.

During the festival, Mr. Ahmed Banda passionately urged parents from Banda Jorgorya to invest in their children’s education.

He highlighted that education is crucial for societal development and progress.

Bannex stressed that the growth and advancement of Bandaman hinge on the proper education and training of its children.

Alhaji Abdallah Ahmed Abdallah (Alhaji PMC), Patron of the Heritage Council, explained that the Kurubi Festival aims to protect teenage girls from pre-marital sex and present them to society on Culture Day.

He advised the youth, particularly adolescent girls to abstain from premarital sex to avoid sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies that could jeopardize their future.

The stunning scenes and cultural displays provided a rich tapestry of Banda’s traditions, making it a memorable event for all participants and attendees.

Watch video below: