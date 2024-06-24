Controversial socialite and actress, Efia Odo has voiced her strong disapproval of the trending #Kikichallenge on social media.

The challenge is inspired by the song Kiki by Leftizzle and Fuse ODG, talks about the double standards of women who on the outside have godly looks, but in their inner chambers are freaky.

It encourages participants to transition from religious outfits to lingerie while posing sexually.

This trend has led to a surge of semi-nude videos circulating online.

When asked when she will drop her own version of the challenge, Efia Odo who describes herself as the sexiest Ghanaian woman alive, said she has limits when it comes to morality.

Despite her reputation for bold and daring fashion choices, Efia Odo said she cannot be part of a trend that mocks God and undermines the doctrine of Christianity.

She tweeted, That kiki challenge is a disgusting challenge. Do all the sexy shit yall want but leave Christianity and the church out of it. Yall not afraid of God and will do anything cuz it’s a trend.

Her stance has, however, come as a shock to netizens.