Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the Winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition “More Than a Mother” Awards 2023 and “Diabetes and Hypertension” Awards 2023 from Namibia Winners from the rest of the Africa were also announced, in partnership with African First Ladies, the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. The awards ceremony was held via Videoconference to felicitate all the media award winners.

The winners were announced and acknowledged by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” campaign. The theme of “More Than a Mother” Awards was to raise awareness on any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels and the theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” Awards was to Promote a Healthy Lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in the African countries.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed, “I am very excited to announce the winners from Namibia and the rest of Africa. We have 83 winners from 22 African countries in partnership with my dear sisters First Ladies of Africa and Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More than a Mother”. Congratulations to all our winners.

We started our Media Awards in 2017, and year after year we are witnessing a substantial increase in the number of outstanding and regular entries from many African countries, which is very encouraging for us.

All our winners are the Champions of critical and sensitive social and health issues in their communities.

It’s truly inspiring to witness how we’re actively involving and engaging everyone, enabling them to be the voice of the voiceless and create a culture shift.

I’m delighted to extend a warm welcome as you join the Merck Foundation Alumni. let’s keep raising awareness on social and health together.”

Merck Foundation is additionally rewarding the winners by providing them with one year access of an online educational training program called ‘MasterClass’. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the internet.

“I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2024 “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes and Hypertension”. These awards are in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, concluded Senator Kelej.

Namibian Winners of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes&Hypertension” Media Recognition Awards 2023:

Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Media Recognition Awards 2023

Charlotte Nambadja, Desert Radio, Radio Category (First Position)

Sonja Smith, The Namibian, Print Category (Third Position)

Merck Foundation “Diabetes&Hypertension” Media Recognition Awards 2023

Maria Kandjungu, Unwrap, Online Category (First Position)

Rosalia Hipondoka, DBS Blogposts, Online Category (Third Position)

Winners of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Media Recognition Awards 2023

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW; and The First Lady of Ghana and H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Raissa Sambou, The Spectator, Ghana (First Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, Myjoyonline, Ghana (First Position)

Mariam Hamzat, Freelancer, Nigeria (Second Position)

Mariama, Dem Star.gm, The Gambia (Second Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNER

Evelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh, New Narratives, Liberia (First Position)

Mavis Offei Acheampong, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Ghana (Second Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Emmanuel Samani, TV3, Ghana (First Position)

Stanley Nii Blewu, TV3, Ghana (Second Position)

Here are the Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of Zambia, H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA; The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

Melody Mupeta, Zambia Daily, Zambia (First Position)

Moses Mugugunyeki, The Standard, Zimbabwe, (Second Position)

Gresham Ngwira, Freelancer, Malawi (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Michael Magoronga, Zimpapers, Zimbabwe (First Position)

Munyaradzi Blessing Doma, ZimNow, Zimbabwe (Second Position)

Caroline Mapando, Africabrief, Malawi (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Britta Mpata Blantyre, Synod Radio, Malawi (First Position)

Sera Tamina, Radio Icengelo, Zambia (Second Position)

Monde Chaba, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, Zambia (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Mirriam Kayemba, CAMNET TV, Zambia (First Position)

Alepher Kasongo, MBC News, Malawi (Second Position)

Here are the winners from East African Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

Marco Maduhu, Nipashe Newspaper, Tanzania (First Position)

Elizabeth Angira, MT Kenya Times and People Daily, Kenya (First Position)

Shaban Njia, Nipashe Newspaper, Tanzania (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Moraa Obiria, Nation Media Group, Kenya (First Position)

Isabella Maua Chemosit, The Times, Kenya (Second Position)

Aveline Kitomary, Tanzania Standard, Tanzania (Third Position)

Sophia Rukwaro, Black Hustlers TV, Kenya (Third Position)

Hudson Kuteesa, The New Times, Rwanda (Third Position)

Beatrice Philemon Mukocho, The Guardian Newspaper, Tanzania (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Caren Waraba Sisya, Citizen Radio, Kenya (First Position)

Olga Fadhil Lungala, Moshifm Radio, Tanzania (Second Position)

Adam Hhando, CG FM, Tanzania (Second Position)

Namale Hajara Shahista, CBS FM, Uganda (Third Position)

Angela Kezengwa, Citizen Radio, Kenya (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Walter Mwesigye, NTV Uganda, Uganda (First Position)

Elizabeth Atieno Ochieng, TV 47 KENYA, Kenya (Second Position)

Here are the winners from French Speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Koami Agbetiafa, Societe, Niger (First Position)

Astère NDUWAMUNGU, www.LeRenouveau.bi, Burundi (Second Position)

Traore Brehima, The TOGUNA, Mali (Third Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Mêmèdé Ambroisine Azododassi, Savoir News, Togo (First Position)

Jessy NZENGU, LualabamaProvince.com, DRC (First Position)

AYIBE Ablavi Ayélo, SAVOIR NEWS, Togo (Second Position)

Haburanimana Gérard, Agaseke.bi, Burundi (Third Position)

JEANINE NYABENDA, Ijisho Web Site News TV, Burundi (Third Position)

Tognisse Pugilbert Yannick, DecryptageBenin.com, Benin (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Cyriaque NDAYISHIMIYE, Radio TV BUNTU, Burundi (First Position)

Edmond Niyonkur, Radio Ubuzima-FM, Burundi (Second Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Bahwa Ferdinand, Le Journal.Africa, Burundi (First Position)

Amadou BELLO, Balafon Direct, Cameroon (Second Position)

Here are the winners from Portuguese Speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Cabo Verde, H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO:

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Ângelo Amaro Semedo, DW África, Cabo Verde (First Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Maria José Teixeira Veiga Macedo, Rádio de Cabo Verde, Cabo Verde (First Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS

Edineia Barros, TV Cabo Verde, Cabo Verde (First Position)

Winners of Merck Foundation “Diabetes&Hypertension” Media Recognition Awards 2023

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Jennifer Ambolley, Chronicle, Ghana (First Position)

Godwin Awuni Anafo, Daily Graphic, Ghana (Second Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Odimegwu Onwumere, TheNigerianVoice.com, Nigeria (First Position)

Muniratu Akweley Issah, Ghana News Agency, Ghana (Second Position)

Cecilia Lagba Yada, Ghanaian Times, Ghana (Third Position)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNER

Grace Hammoah Agyemang, TV3, Ghana (First Position)

Here are the Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of Zambia, H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA; The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Ed-Grant Ndoza, Malawi News Agency, Malawi (First Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Alain Kabinda, Daily News Agency, Zambia (Second Position)

Phillipa Mwazvita Chinhoi, Herald.co, Zimbabwe (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Henry Haukeya, MBC Radio, Malawi (First Position)

Sylviah Chisi, Trans World Radio Malawi (TWR), Malawi (Second Position)

Martha Mzumara, Trans World Radio Malawi (TWR), Malawi (Third Position)

Here are the winners from East African Countries:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNER

Christina Stephen Mwakangale, Nipashe, Tanzania (First Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Lucy John Bosco, Mwananchi Online, Tanzania (First Position)

Dorcas Wangira, BBC, Kenya (Second Position)

Veronica Romwald Mrema, Freelancer, Tanzania (Third Position)

Tulinagwe Alison Malopa, Gazetini, Tanzania (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Mildrine Nafula Sabwami, North Rift Radio FM, Kenya (First Position)

Mwanaisha Mohamed Makumbuli, Highlands FM Radio, Tanzania (Second Position)

Here are the winners from French Speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE:

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

Moïse NKURUNZIZA, Le Renouveau du Burundi, Burundi (First Position)

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy&Development, DRC (First Position)

Akossiwa Agossivi YIBOKOU-MENSAH, SAVOIR NEWS, TOGO (Second Position)

Alphonse Julio GADA, GLOBAL NEWS BÉNIN, Benin (Third Position)

Petga Tonga Valgadine, LaVoixDuKoat.com, Cameroon, (Third Position)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

Honorine NININAHAZWE, Burundi National Radio, Burundi (First Position)

Maurice TUNINAHAZIMANA, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi (Second Position)

Rémy RUKUNDO, TV BUNTU, Burundi (Third Position)

Here is the winner from Portuguese Speaking African Country in partnership with The First Lady of Mozambique, H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI:

RADIO CATEGORY WINNER

Abdul Ibraimo, Radio of Mozambique, Mozambique (First Position)

Details of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2024:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition “More Than a Mother” Awards 2024

Theme for the awards: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Who can apply: Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

Southern African Countries

West African Countries

East African Countries

French Speaking African Countries

Portuguese Speaking African Countries

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Media Recognition “Diabetes&Hypertension” Awards 2024

Theme for the awards: Promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Who can apply: Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups:

Southern African Countries

West African Countries

East African Countries

French Speaking African Countries

Portuguese Speaking African Countries

Latin American Countries

Asian Countries

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

All entries are to be submitted to submit@merck-foundation.com.

Kindly note, sending multiple relevant entries for both the categories will increase the chances of winning the award.

