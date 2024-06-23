The Ghana Police Service is actively investigating the destruction of a structure in Pusiga, Upper East Region, an incident that took place on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Contrary to claims circulating in a viral video, initial investigations suggest that the damage was not politically motivated.

The Police report indicates that, the destruction resulted from a misunderstanding between some youth and elders within the community.

According to engagements with local authorities, the incident was not linked to political rivalries as previously speculated online.

In a statement, the Police warned against spreading disinformation, which could cause unnecessary fear and panic.

They emphasized the importance of verifying facts before sharing information, particularly in sensitive situations.

The Police is collaborating with community stakeholders to address the conflict and ensure peace is restored.

Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for both the physical destruction and the dissemination of false information regarding the incident.

Residents are urged to remain calm and support the ongoing investigation, which aims to bring the perpetrators to justice and resolve the misunderstanding amicably.