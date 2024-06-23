The $145m Borteyman Sports Complex has started to host church services, just three months after it hosted the 2023 African Games.

The multi-purpose facility was completed ahead of the games which were held in Ghana earlier this year.

In a viral video posted to the social media site, X (formerly Twitter), people could be seen conducting a church service inside one of the Domes of the multipurpose facility.

The video has caused outrage on social media and raised questions about the maintenance of the facility.

Joy Sports investigations have revealed that the church service was conducted by leadership of Christ Embassy-Legon Central, who did not have permission to organise the event.

According to Joy Sports sources, the leadership of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (SRC) and the church had written to the National Sports Authority (NSA), seeking permission to take some students on a field trip to the facility, which has become some sort of a tourist attraction after the games.

Joy Sports understands NSA officials were then shocked to discover that a church service was then held inside the facility, on the blindside of the authorities.

Other non-Christian students, who were part of this so-called ‘SRC Fun Trip’ were also reportedly upset by the decision to turn the trip into a church event.

The incident, which took place on 1st June, 2024, prompted an apology letter from the SRC, which has been sighted by Joy Sports.

When Joy Sports reached out to the NSA for comment, they said they had been aware of the incident from the beginning and are currently investigating.

The Borteyman Sports Complex facility includes a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool as well as a multipurpose sports hall capable of seating 1,000 spectators for various events, such as basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, and weightlifting.

There is also a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, arm-wrestling, and a five-court tennis complex.