Former manager of Afrobeats artiste Camidoh, George Mensah Britton, has pledged his unflinching support for the artiste.

This comes after the two announced that they no longer work together.

While some had suggested that the end of their work relationship may have been occasioned by a rift, they two say it was on mutual grounds.

Camidoh had earlier said on Hitz FM that after the expiration of their contract, they decided not to renew it due to other engagements George Britton had signed up to and his relocation to the United Kingdom.

George has reiterated these sentiments in a Facebook post by eulogising the ‘Sugarcane’ hit maker.

George Britton’s post on Facebook

“Camidoh and I have shared some incredible successes together. Dedicating three years of my life to building his amazing music brand with the team has been a beautiful journey. However, I’ve decided to conclude my 15-year career in artist management to focus on new challenges in Europe and America.

I have a BIG LOVE for Camidoh and will always support him. While I’ve officially stepped down from the team, I will continue to champion him as a young brother and an amazing talent in an unofficial capacity. Thanks to the media, friends, and family for helping us achieve greatness since January 2020.

New music “NFL (Breakfast)” is out now on all streaming platforms. Let’s go run the numbers up – https://music.empi.re/camidoh-nlf #Boomba.”

Camidoh out with new music

In the meantime, Camidoh is out with a new song titled ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ which tells a story of how he got ditched by his lover.

Camidoh, in the song produced by himself, Nawtyboi Tattoo, Baba Wood, highlights the theme of love gone bad.