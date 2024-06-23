The Christian Service University (CSU) is taking the necessary steps to holistically address an alleged attack on one of its students during a public lecture addressed by former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

A statement issued by the University said the Dean of Students on behalf of management had reached out to the said student to provide the necessary psycho-social support.

It said the public lecture was generally successful and that the isolated incident was regrettable.

“As an academic institution, we believe in multiparty democracy as the bedrock for sustainable development and security in Ghana. We consistently maintain neutrality in all our dealings with established political order of the day,” part of the statement read.

The statement, signed by the Director for Institutional Advancement and Public Relations, highlighted numerous public lectures organised by the University over the years with distinguished personalities as guest speakers.

It further explained that as part of its one year-long activities marking the 50th anniversary of the University since its establishment, three public lectures had been lined up by the planning committee.

This means beyond the lecture addressed by the Former President, there are two more to be addressed by the Vice President and Flag Bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and an alumnus of the University.

The objective of the lectures, according to the statement, is to partner the political giants in the country to conceptualise new ways of sustaining our democracy and the recovery of the Ghanaian economy.

In line with this, the statement said the University would continue to pray and work towards peace and harmony in Ghana.

The 50th anniversary is scheduled to be climaxed with a grand durbar on September 27, 2024.