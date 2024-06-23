The Member of Parliament for Krachi West Constituency, Helen Adwoa Ntoso, has called on President Akufo-Addo to fulfill his promise to the people of the Oti Region by constructing a bridge over the Dambai River and establishing a Technical University

Speaking at the Akwasidae celebration and the outdooring of Krachi Youth Executives in Kete-Krachi, the MP spoke on the significance of these projects for the region’s connectivity and educational opportunities.

The President had pledged these developments during his tour of the Oti Region, promising that the bridge and the Technical University would greatly enhance transportation and access to education.

According to Ntoso, these projects would not only improve connectivity but also stimulate economic growth in the region.

She expressed her concern over the lack of progress despite the years that have passed since the promises were made.

She explained that, the bridge over the Dambai River would be crucial to improve access to healthcare, education, and markets, thereby significantly impacting the daily lives of the people of Oti.

She urged President Akufo-Addo to prioritize these developments to address the historical marginalization and neglect of the Oti Region.

The MP called for the allocation of necessary resources and attention to fulfill these promises and enhance the well-being of the region’s residents.

Also, the Adontenhene of Kete Krachi Traditional Council, Nana Nkrumah Eyrealeso II, also appealed for the provision of additional pontoons to curb travel delays caused by the current inadequate ferry services.

He reminded the President of the importance of fulfilling his promises to leave a legacy of development and progress in the Oti Region.