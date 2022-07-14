The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has explained that its ongoing demolition exercise is to get rid of encroachers occupying its Right of Way.

GRIDCo in a statement said the activities of encroachers “pose a threat to its transmission towers and a danger to the lives of encroachers.”

On Tuesday, July 12, GRIDCo led a taskforce to demolish illegal structures sited under some of its high tension lines in the Ayawaso West Wuogon municipality.

The power generation company also explained that the site is not suitable for human habitation.

Hundreds of the squatters at Bawaleshie rushed to salvage their belongings in order to avoid being bulldozed by the team.

Speaking to JoyNews, the squatters said they were not given prior notice about the exercise.

However, GRIDCo said in October 2021, in partnership with identified district assemblies and the media, GRIDCo undertook a nationwide Right of Way sensitisation exercise to educate encroachers about the risk associated with their activities along the Company’s Right of Way.

According to the company, during that sensitisation exercise, it urged compliance with timelines provided in media publications to prevent any inconvenience.

“Under the Transmission Line Protection Regulations, 1967 (LI 542) as amended by Regulation No. LI 1737 of 2004, it is an offence for persons or institutions to conduct any form of activity in relation to the lands around the location of power transmission lines and towers in Ghana,” portions of the statement from GRIDCo said.

GRIDCo noted that it will continue to collaborate with all relevant state institutions to remove property and structures identified as illegal human activities, within its Right-of-Way.

This, they said, is to safeguard public safety and ensure reliable power transmission.

Below is the full statement: