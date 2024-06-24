The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has condemned the lobbying for the running mate position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December general elections.

In her view, that is very disrespectful, puts undue pressure and undermines the autonomy of Vice President and flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

During an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, the Communications Minister stressed the importance of allowing Dr. Bawumia to choose his running mate without outside influence.

“Let him be given the space to choose the person he thinks can partner with him. I think it is even disrespectful for people to be lobbying as if he can’t make his own decision,” she remarked.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the running mate position is not up for gamble.