A KIA truck driver has crashed a Policeman to death at a checkpoint at Gomoa Mpota on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The deceased, Stephen Nii Quaye was stationed at the Winneba Divisional Police Command.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 11:00pm on Friday.

Sources say the Police had stopped a car at the checkpoint while a Kia truck from behind crashed him.

Information gathered indicates that, the sleeping Kia driver first hit two cars before hitting the metal at the Police checkpoint and run over the officer.

The cars involved were the Kia Truck with regulation number GR-6419-N, a trailer with registration number GE-5468-22 and a fuel tanker GY-2186-13.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness Joseph Asamoah said after the accident, Kia Truck driver admitted that he was sleeping.

Three persons were also injured and all receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased Police officer has also been deposited at the Winneba trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation pending investigations.

