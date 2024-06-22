New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Sekondi and Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has voiced apprehension regarding the leakage of a National Investigation Bureau (NIB) survey purportedly detailing the preferred running mate choice of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing party.

Expressing his concerns, Mercer described the leak of the supposed survey as “obviously unwarranted,” suggesting that it could potentially exert undue pressure on Dr Bawumia as he navigates the decision-making process for his running mate.

Mr Mercer emphasised that, the decision as to who Dr Bawumia selects as his running mate ultimately rests with him.

He cautioned that if Dr Bawumia were to publicly announce his choice and it coincided with the findings of the leaked survey, it might wrongly imply that he was influenced by external factors, such as the NIB’s purported findings.

In an appearance on the JoyNews Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 22, Mr Mercer underscored the importance of allowing Dr Bawumia the freedom to make his decision independently and without external pressure.

He stressed that this approach would ensure that Dr Bawumia makes the best choice in the best interest of the NPP.

The lawmaker further articulated that the party should refrain from preemptively speculating on or influencing Dr Bawumia’s decision-making process.

He advocated for trust and respect within the party, allowing Dr Bawumia the space to deliberate and select a running mate who aligns with the strategic goals and values of the NPP.

In conclusion, Mr Mercer reiterated his belief that Dr Bawumia’s decision-making process should be devoid of any coercion or outside influence, emphasising that the ultimate goal is to strengthen the party’s prospects ahead of the upcoming elections.

“I would have preferred that no such survey, obviously unwarranted by the NIB and because it creates the sense that Dr Bawumia is being pressured to make a certain decision, but thankfully his spokesperson has spoken and has indicated that he [Dr Bawumia] has made up his mind long time ago as to who he is going with.”

“So even though I am not in the known of what is in his mind if it coincides with what the survey has generated, then you will have people wanting to conclude that maybe it is what the survey said that has made him make such a choice,” he said.

The NIB survey indicated that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the energy minister, is widely preferred among party members to be the running mate to Dr Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia is yet to announce his running mate for the 2024 general election scheduled for December 7, 2024 – a development some political analysts have described as “long overdue.”

The NIB report, which sampled the views of 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency, and polling station executives, said 76.2 per cent of respondents preferred Dr Prempeh as Dr Bawumia’s running mate.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, garnered 10.16 of the responses.

Other candidates that made the list included Apostle Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Pentecost Church-Ghana, and Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency.