As part of efforts to ensure adequate security in the Wasa Dominase community and its enclaves, the Police in the area have received a brand-new Toyota Hilux pick-up to enhance their activities.

For some time now, criminal activities and other peace-threatening matters have been subdued in the Wasa Dominase community and its environs in the Amenfi Central of the Western Region.

The presence of a district Police headquarters at Wasa Dominase has significantly contributed to the peace the people now enjoy.

Crimes such as armed robbery, stealing, instant justice, and other civil matters have declined compared to previous years.

In a significant boost to security in the Wasa Dominase divisional stool lands, the Police has received a brand-new Toyota Hilux pick-up from a generous individual.

The donation aims to enhance the Police’s day-to-day operations and strengthen their patrol capabilities.

The donor, Elder Paul Donzie, who was not present during the handover, expressed his commitment to supporting the security forces and ensuring the community’s safety.

His brother, Elder Williams Stephen Tweneboah presented the vehicle on his behalf.

He stressed the importance of equipping the Police with the necessary tools to perform their duties effectively.

Western Central Police Commander, DCOP Desmond Owusu Boampong, commended the donor for his kind gesture.

He also assured the chiefs and residents that they would work intensively and effectively to provide adequate security for the people within their jurisdiction and beyond.

Also, the chief of Wasa Dominase, Nana Kyemereh Kokoankra II, appealed to the residents to support the Police officers in the community.

