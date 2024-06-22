Former Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kuffuor has called on his fellow countrymen to adopt a positive outlook towards the Black Stars.

Following a challenging series of matches, Ghana’s senior national team secured consecutive victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars first triumphed 2-1 against Mali in Bamako, before returning home to Kumasi where they clinched a thrilling 4-3 win over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These consecutive wins have significantly bolstered Ghana’s prospects of qualifying for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to be held in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

In an interview with Angel TV, Kuffuor emphasized the need for a shift in mindset among Ghanaians regarding their national team.

“We need to change our attitude towards our national team because qualifying for the World Cup will benefit the majority of Ghanaians, including journalists. We should support our national team with positivity,” he urged.

As it stands, the Black Stars currently occupy second place in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, having accumulated 9 points.

The qualification campaign will resume in March 2025.