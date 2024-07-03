The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has issued a statement clarifying that no strike has been declared by the association.

This announcement follows a recent declaration by a group calling itself the “Concerned NSS Personnel Association of Ghana” (CONSAG), which had announced a strike for National Service Personnel.

NASPA, the official representative body for all National Service personnel in Ghana, emphasized that CONSAG is not a recognized organization and urged the public to disregard their strike announcement.

The association confirmed that it is actively engaged with the National Service Scheme (NSS) management to resolve the recent delays in allowance payments.

They reassured personnel that allowances for April 2024 have been processed and will be credited to accounts by Friday, July 5, 2024.

Additionally, allowances for May 2024 are scheduled to be paid by Friday, July 12, 2024.

NASPA assured service personnel of their commitment to addressing payment delays and ensuring the timely reflection of allowances in e-zwich accounts.

They urged all personnel to remain calm, continue their valuable service to the nation, and trust that NASPA is working diligently to address their concerns for a smooth National Service experience.