Estranged lover of Dancehall King Shatta Wale, Michy, did not spare a fan who left what she felt was an unflattering comment on one of her posts.

Reacting to a video of her son, Majesty, the fan suggested that Majesty needs his father, adding that “he never sounds like Shatta I know.”

The fan went on to accuse Michy of raising Majesty like a “sickler” and insinuated that lad should exhibit a temperament similar to his father.

“His blood should be hot. You didn’t born this boy from an old dude, sis,” the fan remarked.

Michy did not hold back in her response as she questioned whether the fan’s criticism stemmed from the fact that Majesty is calm and collected, unlike his father who is full of vulgarism.

She retorted, “For a lady, you’re dumb. For people you’ve never met? Pray you have a child half as smart & healthy as mine. Gutter upbringing in some of you will always show.”

Michy’s strong response has sparked discussions on social media, many of whom are in support of her.