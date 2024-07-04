The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s reported choice of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate, continues to rake in controversy as the 2024 election approaches.

It has been rumoured in recently times that Dr. Bawumia had submitted the name of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also called Napo, as his chosen running mate.

The assumption stirred up a lot of debate amongst political watchers, with a section of the NPP followers kicking against the choice.

The Founder and Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has also waded into the controversy, saying Napo is not the right choice for Dr. Bawumia. He also adds that the Energy Minister is arrogant and not sociable, which makes him not fit as a running mate.

“Now, who will say they should give him the steer? If they give him the steer, where is Napo going to sit? For me, I don’t think Napo is the best partner for Bawumia. Napo is a bit arrogant and doesn’t like people around him, and you cannot have a vice president who will restrain people from getting closer to him and want him to be president. Napo cannot hold any parliamentarian’s hand and go and campaign for them,” he said in an interview on Joy Prime’s On A More Serious Note show.

Meanwhile, there are thorough deliberations among NPP executives as to whether Dr. Opoku Prempeh will be the selected person to partner Dr. Bawumia and lead the party in the upcoming elections.

The National Council of the NPP is set to endorse the Energy Minister as running mate of Dr. Bawumia ahead of the December 7 elections following the completion of the necessary consultations by the flagbearer, which saw the acceptance of Napo by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Majority in Parliament.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said in a recent interview with Joy FM’s Newsnite on Tuesday, July 2, that there have been consultations within the party to ensure that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is accepted.

The legislator said that although there were other contenders, they were engaged to get them on board.