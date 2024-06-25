NASPA donates sanitary pads to students in Adabraka

President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) Oppong Ababio Ezekiel in collaboration with some Korle Klottey members have distributed sanitary pads to pupils in Adabraka.

They also sensitised pupils at Rev. Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Basic School in Adabraka and Junior High School(JHS) pupils within the Greater Accra District.

Speaking to Adom News, the Women’s Commissioner of the Korle Klottey NASPA, Justina Addo urged parents to support their girl child during their menstrual period.

“The purpose of this program is to address menstruation poverty and reduce stigmatization during the menstrual period. We are here to provide education to them on how to manage their menstruation and keep themselves clean. We want to urge all parents to encourage their girls or teenagers during their menstruation periods,” she said.

Some pupils who benefited from the session expressed gratitude to the donors.

