The National Service Scheme (NSS) has appealed to service personnel to boycott any decision to embark on a strike over unpaid allowances.

The head of Public Affairs, Armstrong Esaah has assured that funds are available and processes are underway to settle the remaining arrears owed.

He said this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, following a declaration of strike action by a group calling itself Concerned National Service Scheme (NSS) Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG).

In a swift response, the National Executive Council of the National Service Personnel Association(NASPA) disowned the group and urged members to report to work.

NASPA indicated that, NSS has released payment for April and expects it to reflect in personnel accounts on July 5, 2024.

However, Mr Esaah has said the Secretariat empathizes with the service personnel and is committed to clear all outstanding arrears.

“If you know the record of the National Service Scheme, you will bear testimony that the scheme is one of the government institutions that has the safest financial structure.

“The allowance may delay a week or two, sometimes a month, but it will never go unpaid. So, I want to assure all of them that money is ready, processes have been completed, and by next Friday, the May allowances will also be paid,” he stated.

ALSO READ: