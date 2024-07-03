The National Service Scheme (NSS) has disbursed arrears for April following a strike declaration by personnel.

The Concerned National Service Scheme Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG) had called for a nationwide strike on July 3, 2024, due to unpaid allowances impacting their livelihoods.

In response, the National Executive Council of the National Service Personnel Association announced on Wednesday, July 3, that the Secretariat has released the April payments, which are expected to appear in personnel accounts by July 5, 2024.

Additionally, May allowances are anticipated to be paid shortly after the April payments are processed.

Personnel have been advised to stay calm as efforts are underway to resolve outstanding issues.

“After several engagements with the management of NSS and other stakeholders, we are pleased to inform you that the allowance for April has been paid, with the funds expected to reflect in your accounts by Friday, shortly after which the allowance for May is expected to be paid as well.

“We kindly request that you remain patient as you’ve been throughout these hardship months of unpaid allowance as we work diligently to ensure all outstanding issues are resolved promptly,” the statement read.

