The Board Chairman of the National Peace Council, Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, has called on stakeholders in Ghana’s elections to foster trust among themselves as the country heads to the polls in December.

Dr Adu Gyamfi said mistrusts have often led to tension and considerable violence in every election since 1992.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee on the code of conduct on vigilantism and elections, Dr Adu Antwi said the issue of vigilantism that characterized the 2020 elections posed a severe threat to the country’s democracy.

“Since the fourth republic, all elections have been mounting tension and considerable violence. There is mistrust among stakeholders in the election management system. This is not healthy for our democracy,” he said on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that the newly inaugurated committee will ensure it does not recur in this year’s elections.

“Our objective as the foremost peace-building institution is to have a political environment that is characterised by consensus building and a political system that has the capacity to address differences at any time such differences arise.”

He added that the National Peace Council will use its trust-building platforms to reduce the trust deficit among political actors.

