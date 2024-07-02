Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has disclosed that he never attended Junior High School (JHS).

According to the academic, his excellent performance from Class 6 led to this promotion to Secondary School, Form 1.

“My results from Class 6 to JHS 1 were very, very good. So, around that time, in Class 6, there was this teacher of mine who was teaching us at Calvary International School; he is called Mr. Sam Gilbert, he is still alive.

“He said, your results are very good; so he moved me from Class 6 straight to Secondary School, Form 1, without going to the JHS,” the Political Science lecturer explained.

He said this in an interview on Joy Learning’s Career Trail programme.

The Professor told Irene Adubea Aning that, although his students have doubts about him whenever he tells them this story, it is the reality.

Prof Gyampo was moved to Osu Salem Secondary School, a private school in Osu in 1988.

He pointed out that, because of his diminutive stature at the time, the students in the school bullied him.

“I was the tiniest and I was very young. So my psyche, I didn’t think was so mature to be with those people I went to meet in Form 1. So, they were always beating me, they were bullying me, and everything”, he elaborated.

Prof. Gyampo also highlighted that one of the challenges he also faced was the inability to grasp what was being taught in school.

“I was a child, so I could not grasp anything that I was taught,” the Professor underscored.

Nonetheless, he never stopped trying to learn.

In 1989, he stated that he was finally moved to West Africa Secondary School to further his secondary school education.

Last week on the Career Trail, we explored the early life of Professor Ransford Gyampo.

