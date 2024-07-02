The Achimota Circuit Court has sentenced a former Assistant Manager of Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn to five years imprisonment in hard labour.

The 29-year-old was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) stealing GH₵199,040.00 belonging to his former employer.

Collins Acquah, after a week on remand, changed his plea of not guilty to guilty and he was convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.

However, he refused to tell the Court where the stolen money was when questioned.

The Court presided over by Akosua Anokyewaa Adjapong, ordered Mr Acquah, the convict, to pay a fine of 100 penalty units equivalent to GH₵1,200.00 or serve an additional two years imprisonment in default.

Mr Acquah was also asked by the Court to refund the stolen GH₵199,040.00 to his former employer.

The Court, in sentencing, considered Mr Acquah’s age, being a first-time offender and show of remorse.

The prosecution had earlier told the Court that the accused worked at the Accra Mall branch of the Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn, a company owned by Simbisa Brands Limited, a fast-food restaurant and management company.

The Court was told that the theft occurred on December 27, 2023, adding that Acquah had access to the vault room, where proceeds from December 25 and 26, 2023, were kept due to the Christmas holidays.

The prosecution said at about 0423 hours on December 27, 2023, he stole the money, but luck eluded him when he was captured on CCTV camera.

The footage was reviewed later, and it confirmed the theft, the Court heard.

Mr Acquah, the prosecution said, went into hiding at Cape Coast and all efforts by management to reach him failed thus, a formal complaint was lodged with the Police, which led to his arrest.

