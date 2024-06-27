A 27-year-old tricycle operator, Godfred Ofosu Appiah, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in hard labour by the Ashanti Circuit Court at Old Tafo for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

The defilement incident occurred in May 2024 at Sarfo near Asonomanso in the Ashanti region while the victim’s father, Kandi Inusah, was away in the Western North region.

The victim’s parents travel regularly, leaving their daughter in the care of the convict, a tenant who lived rent-free in their home for three months.

Godfred Appiah, driven by lust, sent his wife on an errand and then sexually assaulted the girl in an unfinished room, threatening her to keep silent about the incident.

The victim’s mother discovered her daughter was bleeding in the vagina, and upon questioning, was informed of the sexual assault by Godfred.

The mother reported the incident to the Mamponteng police, and a medical report confirmed defilement.

Godfred was taken into custody where he confessed to the crime in both his caution and charge statements, with an independent witness present. He was subsequently brought before the court to face charges.

The accused admitted to the crime in an open court.

In court, Godfred admitted to the charge of defilement and pleaded guilty to sexual relations with a minor.

“No one forced me or promised me to plead guilty for a lenient sentence,” he told Presiding Judge Festus Fovi Nukunu.

The judge then asked if he was of sound mind when he committed the crime and if he had any mental health issues, to which Godfred responded, “No. I am sound. It is the devil that made me do it.”

The court found the accused guilty based on his voluntary admission of guilt, and his understanding of the charges.

Godfred begged for leniency, promising not to reoffend. However, the prosecutor, Inspector Alfred Aruk, emphasised that the accused had deliberately committed the crime despite being married, and argued for a harsher sentence to serve as a deterrent to others who might consider similar actions.

The court considered the sentencing guidelines for defilement, which range from 7 to 25 years. Taking into account that the accused is a first-time offender and did not waste the court’s time, the judge mitigated the sentence.

However, given the young age of the victim and the premeditated nature of the crime, the judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence in hard labour, aiming to serve as a deterrent.

