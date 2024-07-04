The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Sackey, has commissioned a newly completed institutional toilet facility at Ayalolo 3 Basic and Mamprobi Sempe cluster of schools to enhance sanitation and hygiene within the metropolis.

The initiative was funded by the African Development Bank (ADB) and part of the Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihood Improvement Project (GASSLIP) under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

It includes 14-seater sanitation facilities: eight pupil’s privy rooms, two (2) teachers’ privy rooms, two (2) disability friendly rooms, provision for septic tanks, connection to Ghana water, BH mechanisation and rainwater harvesting facilities, 1N.r 10000L and 2N.r 30L water tanks, and 17 N.r rubbish bins.

The rest are 12 seater sanitation facilities, six pupil’s private rooms, two teachers’ private rooms, and two (2) disability-friendly rooms, provision for septic tank connection to Ghana water, HB mechanisation and rainwater harvesting facilities; 1N.r 10000L and 2N.r 3000L water tanks; and 15 N.r rubbish bins.

The Mayor of Accra, who handed over the gender- and disability friendly Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Facility (WASH) to the schools, acknowledged in a brief remark the collaborative efforts of the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the Government of Ghana in bringing the project to fruition.

She said the facilities were part of a larger initiative to provide almost all schools in Accra with modern sanitation infrastructure, highlighting the inclusive nature of the project, which was designed to cater for the needs of all students, including those with physical disabilities.

“We have ensured that the facilities are accessible to physically challenged students and have dedicated spaces for girls to manage their menstrual hygiene. This will prevent students from having to leave school premises to address their personal hygiene needs, ensuring their safety and comfort”, she noted.

She urged the school authorities and students to practice a good maintenance culture to enhance sanitation issues in the community while maintaining it for future use. She revealed that about sixty similar projects were ongoing nationwide.

The contractor of the project and Managing Director of Winampang Limited, Alhaji Suleman Bukari, appealed to users to put the new edifice to good use to maintain its quality in the long run.

There were concerns with the specifications of the sitter water closer (WC) and the pan system; however, he disclosed that the pan system was adopted to reduce diseases and infections among females who use the facility.

He mentioned a space that was also constructed for physically challenged individuals for easy use and to promote inclusion.

Headmistress for Mamprobi Sempe Basic School, Madam Naomi Vincentia Addo, expressed her gratitude for the new facilities, indicating that the project will have an immediate impact on student safety and attendance.

“Previously, some of the children would leave the compound and not return, but with these facilities on site, they have no reason to leave. This ensures they remain on school grounds and focus on their studies,” she said.

She emphasised the school’s preparedness to practice a maintenance culture in the facility, adding that the school had undergone several training sessions and involved the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), to assist with providing necessary items for effective cleanup activities.

The students expressed their appreciation to the mayor and AMA for providing the facility. They promised to adopt best practices and ensure that the facility is maintained for future use.

