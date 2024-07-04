The mother of Ace-Liam Ankrah, recognized as the world’s youngest male painter by Guinness World Records (GWR) has shared a video demonstrating how she received and assembled her son’s official certificate.

Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, in her latest unboxing video, detailed the process, shedding light on the authenticity of her son’s achievement amid recent controversies regarding fraudulent GWR certificates.

In the video, Chantelle captures the moment a DHL delivery personnel handed her the package containing the certificate.

The package was carefully sealed and contained multiple components: the frame, glass pieces, and the official Guinness World Records certificate itself, which was enveloped and sealed.

She meticulously assembled the items, creating the framed certificate that she proudly displayed online.

This video comes in response to the controversy surrounding Chef Smith, who faced scrutiny over a purportedly fake Guinness World Records certificate related to a cook-a-thon attempt.

Chantelle aims to reassure the public of the authenticity of Ace-Liam’s recognition and handling of the certificate by the Guinness World Records organization.

Watch video below: