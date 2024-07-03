The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has dismissed claims of a nationwide strike over their unpaid arrears.
A group calling itself the Concerned National Service Scheme (NSS) Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG) declared the strike effective Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
However, NASPA which is the representative body for service personnel has said the group is not reccognised and the strike must be ignored.
NASPA in a statement assured it is actively engaged with the National Service Scheme (NSS) management to address the recent delays in allowance payments.
Confirming the payment of April allowances, NASPA assured it will reflect in accounts by Friday, July 5, 2024.
“Allowances for May 2024 will be paid next week, by Friday, July 12, 2024,” the statement added.
