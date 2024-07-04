The third accused in the high-profile trial involving Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, and two others, Richard Jakpa, has reinforced his accusation that the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General is attempting to manipulate the judicial process to imprison the Minority Leader.

Jakpa alleged that he met Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame on four occasions at the home of his cousin, Supreme Court Judge Justice Yoni Kulendi.

He claimed that the Attorney-General felt extremely safe discussing his plans at this location, preferring it to avoid surveillance and ensure the confidentiality of their discussions.

Jakpa, who has a background in security, stressed his commitment to keeping the details of these meetings secret, stating that he would take this information to his grave.

He said there was no way he would record the Attorney-General’s actions at his cousin’s residence, further reinforcing the secrecy of their meetings.

