The National Peace Council has highlighted a critical need for increased funding as it prepares for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Reverend Dr Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of the Council, emphasised that the current workload has stretched their resources thin, hindering their ability to effectively carry out essential functions.

Dr Gyamfi pointed out that the Council is facing numerous cases that require attention, underscoring the necessity for additional financial support to adequately handle election-related activities.

Specifically, he stated that approximately $1 million is required to bolster their capacity to prepare for and manage potential challenges surrounding the elections.

“For election-related activities in dollar terms, we need $1 million, some donors have come in trying to help,” he disclosed.

The National Peace Council plays a vital role in fostering a peaceful electoral process, mediating conflicts, and facilitating dialogue among political parties, among other responsibilities.

However, the increasing demands for overseeing elections and mitigating violence necessitate significant financial and human resources, which the Peace Council currently lacks.

Rev. Adu Gyamfi highlighted during an inter-party dialogue on mitigating election violence that some of their regional secretaries are overwhelmed by their workload.

“I think we need more funds; we need more staff; our regional secretaries are complaining that they are overburdened and are asking that we give them drivers which we don’t have now. There is the need for more resources and more personnel to do the work because the work is increasing,” he added.

