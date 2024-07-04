Water for Rural Africa (WRA), a non-governmental organization, has called on the Government of Ghana to make water affordable to Ghanaians.

Reacting to the 5.1 per cent increase in water announced on July 1 by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), President of WRA, Dr. Donald Agumenu said the prevailing harsh economic conditions deserve government action in cushioning Ghanaians.

“Electricity costs have shot up. Fuel prices are on an upward surge. Food prices are at an all-time high with hyperinflation. And now water. This is too much for Ghanaians. Government must intervene in a fundamental human rights commodity as water.”

According to Dr. Agumenu, government’s action in ensuring water is available and affordable to citizens will be in line with international treaties especially that of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Goal 6 on “Clean Water and Sanitation.”

“Government is for the people and the benefit of society. Only the government can intervene in these water price increases either by subsidy or an action on Ghana Water Company to reduce the cost,” he added.

The WRA President further called on Ghana Water Company Limited to adopt efficient management practices in cutting down on systemic losses through pipe leakages as well as illegal connections. The mere dumping of cost elements of water production on consumers according to Dr. Agumenu is not the best way to deliver service to mankind in the eyes of God.

Water for Rural Africa has been in the humanitarian space complementing efforts of government with partners at local assembly levels and international agencies in providing potable water to underprivileged and vulnerable communities. Dr Agumenu disclosed that WRA is upscaling its activities in various communities in the 16 regions of Ghana during the third quarter of this year.