Gospel musician, Perpetual Didier, believes it is about time event organizers stopped discriminating against gospel acts when it comes to major shows.

After all, they deliver better jazzed-up live performers to their audiences than their secular counterparts, who always seem to get slots.

She finds it hard to understand this happening considering that in Ghana, gospel musicians hold the ‘record’ of outshining secular musicians when they are billed to perform live at an event.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz recently, the ”Yesu Nkoaa singer cited the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) as an example, scoring Nacee’s performance above King Promise’s opening act, as well as other secular performances, including that of Kuami Eugene’s.

Perpetual also highlighted past Ghana Music Awards shows where gospel artistes, such as Sonnie Badu, O.J., and Obaapa Christy, among others, delivered exceptional performances, surpassing that of prominent third-tier secular musicians of the time.

She emphasized, “I’m citing Ghana Music Awards because we know it’s the biggest ceremony that brings all the players in the music industry together, providing a common platform for both secular and gospel musicians to perform.”

She continued, “And over the years, we have all been witnesses to how gospel musicians always outshine their secular counterparts on stage when it comes to live performances.”

“Gospel musicians are all about live performances, we perform with live bands, which brings a dynamic energy to our supercharged sessions and that’s hard to replicate.”

The singer, who is credited with songs such as Nyame Woye, Nkomhye and Suspect, attributed the exceptional stage skills of gospel artistes to the rigorous training and mentorship they received in church, which refined their ability to deliver polished pepped-up performances as professional artistes.

Away from live performances, the year 2023 began with a tragedy for Perpetual and her family, when her brother met his untimely death at West Hills Mall on January 30.

Conflicting reports surrounded the circumstances of his death and Perpetual, who filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) asserts that her family is yet to receive justice for their loss.

But as a Christian, Perpetual found solace and encouragement in the scriptures. Immersing herself in the word of God and spending extended periods in His presence inspired a new song, Yesu Nkoa, which conveys a message of hope to her fans.

