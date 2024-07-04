Malik Pimpong, the son of former Black Stars striker Razak Pimpong, has earned a spot on Denmark’s U17 national team.

The 16-year-old, currently honing his skills at FC Midtjylland’s youth academy, caught the eye of Denmark’s U17 head coach Soren Hermansen with his consistent standout performances.

His selection for the upcoming 2024 Internordic tournament highlights his burgeoning career at Midtjylland, where he inked his inaugural professional contract earlier this year.

Malik will join Denmark as they face off against Finland, Norway, and Sweden in August.

Razak Pimpong’s son, Malik Pimpong, has been selected to represent Denmark’s U-17 team. The 16-year-old forward plays for FC Midtylland’s youth team. pic.twitter.com/UM1P2YM36k — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) July 3, 2024

Flemming Broe, academy manager at Midtjylland, commended Malik’s athleticism, technical finesse, and knack for scoring goals, recognizing his potential for significant development in the years ahead.

“Malik is a great talent who has a good athletic package. He is technically skilled and can score goals. At the same time, he has a good winning mentality, and we are convinced that there is something exciting hidden in him,” Broe said.

“Now it’s about him building an even higher base level. He is still young and there are many things to work on, but he has good prerequisites in terms of being able to take big steps in the next few years,” he added.

Malik’s father, Razak Pimpong, who represented Ghana internationally during the early 2000s and enjoyed a six-year tenure with Midtjylland, notably participated in the Black Stars’ historic qualification for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.