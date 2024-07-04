The Chefs Association of Ghana has said Chef Smith is not a registered member of their organization.

This revelation by the Association’s General Secretary, Peter Agbovi adds to the woes of the chef who is under fire for claiming a world title after a cook-a-thon challenge.

“You can call him a chef because he is a professional, but he is not a registered member of the Chefs Association of Ghana,” Agbovi stated.

He explained that, the Association became aware of Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon on social media.

Mr. Agbovi said they became alarmed when they saw their logo on Chef Smith’s attire.

However, he said all attempts to get him to register as a member proved futile, that is why they did not post Chef Smith on their platform.

On the Guinness World Record brouhaha, the chef could not fathom why a professional like Chief Smith will fake such an important certificate.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s a fake Guinness World Records certificate. Once you are a qualified chef, we give you respect. It was heartbreaking to see a colleague chef come out with a fake certificate, and we don’t know if it’s his own doing. We have not been able to speak with him yet,” Mr. Agbovi said in an interview on GhOne.

He said given the circumstance, Chef Smith cannot claim to be a member of the Association.

Mr. Agbovi emphasizes the importance of proper registration and adherence to guidelines for anyone wishing to attempt significant culinary feats.

This ensures the authenticity and credibility of their achievements within the professional culinary community.

