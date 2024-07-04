According to recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Ghana’s vibrant capital, Accra is expected to experience significant congestion by 2030 due to substantial population growth.

The GSS’s latest population projections for 2021 to 2050 indicate a marked rise in the number of inhabitants throughout the Greater Accra region.

As of 2024, Ghana’s total population is projected to exceed 33 million, a significant increase from 30.8 million in 2021.

The Greater Accra Region, in particular, is anticipated to see a substantial rise in its population, including a growing number of school-aged children, which is expected to reach 2.96 million by 2030.

The youth population aged 15 to 24 years is also set to nearly double in size.

Presenting the data, Deputy Government Statistician Dr. Faustina Frempong urged the government to address the rapid population growth in the Greater Accra region, which is characterized by its limited land area.

“Government needs to intervene in the exponential population growth in the Greater Accra region covering smaller land spaces,” she cautioned.

The purpose of these population projections is to provide valuable insights into the future demographic landscape, aiding policymakers, researchers, and the public in understanding potential changes.

The GSS emphasized that these projections are crucial for monitoring the progress of national, continental, and global development goals.

