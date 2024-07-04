Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has advised Mohammed Kudus to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League amid growing interest from clubs in Asia.

Reports suggest that Saudi club Al-Ittihad is preparing a lucrative offer of around $150 million along with a guaranteed weekly salary of $300,000 for the 23-year-old, according to ESPN.

Tagoe, who played in Saudi Arabia for seven years between 2006 and 2009, believes that a move to the SPL would not hinder Kudus’ development.

Speaking on Angel TV, Tagoe emphasized the importance of Kudus deciding what is best for his career and family.

“Kudus should consider what is best for him,” the former Hearts of Oak striker said. “But after every career, it is you and your family that matter. If he goes to Saudi, he will realize that the league is not as easy as people perceive it to be.

The Saudi league has always been strong, it just hasn’t received much attention,” he concluded.

Kudus made a high-profile move from Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham last summer and enjoyed a standout debut campaign in English football with 14 goals and 6 assists across all competitions.

Additionally, clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in the talented forward.