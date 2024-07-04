Ghanaian radio personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi has expressed disappointment in Chef Ebenezer Smith, also known as Chef Smith.

Chef Smith falsely claimed to have received recognition from Guinness World Records as the record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

On July 2, 2024, he announced that he had set a new record with a cooking marathon lasting 802 hours and 25 minutes.

This announcement was made during a press conference where he displayed a certificate, purportedly from Guinness World Records.

However, Guinness World Record has said he certificate is fake.

Madalyn Bielfield, PR Manager for Guinness World Records, confirmed that the certificate presented by Chef Smith was not genuine and that the current record holder is Alan Fisher.

“No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate,” Bielfield affirmed.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM, Mr. Sefa Kayi said he is confused over the incident.

“Those who follow the Guinness Book of World Records cook-a-thon, I learned a man called Chef Smith had a press conference telling Ghanaians that he had won the cook-a-thon, but that is not true. But I’m really pained about it. Why would you do that? …This is unfortunate. This is sad,” he stated.

