SONSOL Project 2024: 503 brilliant but needy KNUST students receive laptops

Five hundred and three brilliant but needy students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have received laptop to support their education.

The project dubbed ‘Support One Needy Student with One Laptop’ (SONSOL) solicits the support of all stakeholders to provide one laptop to such students.

The laptops were donated by distinguished personalities, corporate organisations, philanthropists and alumni of the University.

These include Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Isaac Books and Stationery, Zenith Bank, Asib Construction Ltd., Papnoble, SIC, Ventures Gh. Ltd., Mrs. Bernice Asamoah, OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited.

The rest are: Andysarp, Multinec, Fapim Co. Ltd., Wolfenberg safety and power tools, Mount Sinai Enterprise, Agyemang Company Limited, UNIJAY Fashion, SRC-KNUST, Distance Learning Students Association, GRASAG-KNUST and NUGS-KNUST.

The beneficiaries were selected from 2,400 applicants.

Since 2021, the university has given out 2,302 laptops with a monetary value of ¢23 million

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rita Dickson appreciated the sponsors of the scheme and called on more support from individuals and the general public.

“We encourage corporate organisations and individuals to come to Macedonia and help by supporting our needy but brilliant students with more laptops. No contribution is too small. These students will appreciate it and bless you,” she said.

David Fynn who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the donors for the gesture and promised to make good use of the laptops.

